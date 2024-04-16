RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Stock Position Trimmed by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 81.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RBC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,145,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,937,000 after buying an additional 33,956 shares during the period.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

Shares of RBC opened at $251.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $266.86 and its 200-day moving average is $258.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.12. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $288.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RBC Bearings ( NYSE:RBC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $373.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.61 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 12.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on RBC. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $271.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.86.

Insider Transactions at RBC Bearings

In other news, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 15,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.22, for a total value of $4,008,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,583,470.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Articles

