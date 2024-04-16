Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for A. O. Smith in a report released on Sunday, April 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Graham now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.99. The consensus estimate for A. O. Smith’s current full-year earnings is $4.07 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.13 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

A. O. Smith Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:AOS opened at $85.15 on Tuesday. A. O. Smith has a one year low of $63.88 and a one year high of $89.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.25.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of A. O. Smith

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,804,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,740,000 after buying an additional 225,462 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 2.2% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,101,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,225,000 after buying an additional 88,025 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 4.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,038,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,958,000 after buying an additional 133,339 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 16.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,296,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,694,000 after buying an additional 329,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 20.5% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,120,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,599,000 after buying an additional 360,409 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $836,990.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,176.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $65,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,691,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $836,990.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,176.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,631 shares of company stock valued at $8,042,535 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 34.59%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

