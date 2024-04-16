SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 875 Shares of John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in John Marshall Bancorp were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in John Marshall Bancorp in the second quarter worth $32,740,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in John Marshall Bancorp by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 807,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,225,000 after buying an additional 42,582 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in John Marshall Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 575,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,274,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in John Marshall Bancorp by 8.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,800,000 after buying an additional 17,614 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in John Marshall Bancorp by 7.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after buying an additional 12,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JMSB opened at $15.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08 and a beta of 0.55. John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $24.84.

John Marshall Bancorp ( NASDAQ:JMSB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.65 million during the quarter. John Marshall Bancorp had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.89%.

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank that provides banking products and financial services. The company accepts checking, demand, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers residential and commercial construction and development loans, commercial term, mortgage, commercial real estate, industrial loans, and other commercial lines of credit; debit and credit cards; and treasury and cash management, investment, business and personal insurance, remote deposit capture, deposit sweep and online and mobile banking services.

