SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Holdings in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vishay Precision Group were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VPG. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 54.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 327,807 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,539,000 after purchasing an additional 34,345 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 604,989 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 18,584 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Vishay Precision Group Price Performance

Shares of VPG opened at $33.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.94. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a one year low of $27.93 and a one year high of $41.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.12 and its 200-day moving average is $32.43.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $89.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.24%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Vishay Precision Group Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

