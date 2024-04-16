SG Americas Securities LLC Has $155,000 Position in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MBIA were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in MBIA by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of MBIA by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 3,851 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of MBIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MBIA by 148.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 15,390 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of MBIA by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Get MBIA alerts:

MBIA Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MBI opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. MBIA Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.21 and a 12-month high of $14.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day moving average is $7.16. The stock has a market cap of $319.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MBIA ( NYSE:MBI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of ($31.00) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MBIA Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MBI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of MBIA to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of MBIA from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of MBIA from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MBIA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MBI

MBIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States. It operates United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.