SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,051 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 49.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 13.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 6.1% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 29,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 6.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 33.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás stock opened at $7.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.15. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. It owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants; As of December 31, 2022, it operated 32 hydroelectric plants; five thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,482 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

