SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 17,916 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) by 74.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,085 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 17,916 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 30,221 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 17.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,382,777 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,725,000 after buying an additional 201,948 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 15.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 397,579 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,971,000 after buying an additional 53,162 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 8.7% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 205,597 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 16,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

BHLB has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 20,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $495,292.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 288,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,134,184.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, Director Baye Adofo-Wilson sold 10,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $223,542.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 20,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $495,292.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 288,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,134,184.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 224,788 shares of company stock valued at $5,239,449. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $20.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.20. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $18.07 and a one year high of $25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $907.44 million, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.87.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $142.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.00%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

