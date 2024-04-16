Short Interest in Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Declines By 6.8%

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 937,400 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the March 15th total of 1,006,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 60.1 days.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $9.38 on Tuesday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.82.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
