Short Interest in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Declines By 6.8%

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the March 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 81,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quaker Chemical

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,218,698 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $432,424,000 after acquiring an additional 11,574 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,599,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $341,264,000 after buying an additional 11,807 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,359,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $203,314,000 after buying an additional 93,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $112,261,000 after buying an additional 90,470 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 13.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 681,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,999,000 after purchasing an additional 80,043 shares during the period. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Quaker Chemical Price Performance

Shares of Quaker Chemical stock opened at $192.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.56. Quaker Chemical has a twelve month low of $138.67 and a twelve month high of $221.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49.

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $467.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quaker Chemical declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Quaker Chemical Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KWR

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.