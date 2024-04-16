SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.32

SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and traded as low as $0.21. SinglePoint shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 333,261 shares traded.

SinglePoint Trading Down 6.6 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.71. The company has a market cap of $68,997.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.41.

Institutional Trading of SinglePoint

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SinglePoint stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 12.19% of SinglePoint as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

SinglePoint Company Profile

SinglePoint Inc focuses on providing renewable energy solutions and energy-efficient applications in the United States. The company offers solar and air purification services; and solar installation and brokerage services. It also operates as an online store; supplies hydroponic supplies and nutrients to commercial and individual farmers, as well as nutrients, lights, HVAC systems, and other products to individuals that are interested in horticulture; and offers automotive technology solutions for vehicle repairs.

