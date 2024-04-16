Steel Dynamics (STLD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.53 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Steel Dynamics to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 0.2 %

STLD opened at $140.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.07 and a 200 day moving average of $120.70. The company has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.42. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $151.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 14th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.61%.

Several research firms recently commented on STLD. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Steel Dynamics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Steel Dynamics

(Get Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.