Steel Dynamics (STLD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.53 per share for the quarter.
Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Steel Dynamics to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Steel Dynamics Stock Up 0.2 %
STLD opened at $140.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.07 and a 200 day moving average of $120.70. The company has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.42. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $151.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently commented on STLD. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.43.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Steel Dynamics
Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.
