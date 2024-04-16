StockNews.com Lowers Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Getty Realty Price Performance

Shares of Getty Realty stock opened at $26.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.89. Getty Realty has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $35.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.85.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $45.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.19 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 32.37% and a return on equity of 6.72%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Getty Realty will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Getty Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 156.52%.

Institutional Trading of Getty Realty

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 68.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Getty Realty Company Profile

