Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $18,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 118,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,453,000 after acquiring an additional 19,199 shares in the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,312 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $6,109,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Stock Performance

Stryker stock opened at $339.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $350.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.41. The company has a market capitalization of $129.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $249.98 and a fifty-two week high of $361.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 38.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.22.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 212,109 shares of company stock valued at $72,845,768. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

