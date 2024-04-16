Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 868,804 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,272,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 868,804 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.41% of Newmont worth $135,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 1,462.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 242.2% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Newmont during the third quarter valued at $26,000. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on NEM. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Newmont from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.97.

Newmont Stock Down 0.5 %

Newmont stock opened at $38.44 on Tuesday. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $50.18. The company has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a PE ratio of -16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.78.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.02%.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Stories

