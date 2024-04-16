Sylogist (TSE:SYZ) Given New C$12.50 Price Target at Echelon Wealth Partners

Sylogist (TSE:SYZ – Free Report) had its target price raised by Echelon Wealth Partners from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Echelon Wealth Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SYZ. Paradigm Capital set a C$12.00 price target on Sylogist and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.00 price objective on Sylogist and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on Sylogist from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$11.50.

Sylogist Price Performance

Sylogist stock opened at C$9.67 on Monday. Sylogist has a one year low of C$5.40 and a one year high of C$9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.19, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.84. The company has a market cap of C$226.95 million, a P/E ratio of 193.40 and a beta of 0.84.

Sylogist (TSE:SYZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.04). Sylogist had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The business had revenue of C$16.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.43 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sylogist will post 0.2047516 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sylogist Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Sylogist’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

About Sylogist

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides software-as-a-service solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company manages IT services, business applications, and Web portals. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

