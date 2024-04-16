Synchrony Financial (SYF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect Synchrony Financial to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $40.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.61. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $26.59 and a 1 year high of $43.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $283,964.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,995.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $5,557,556.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 660,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,246,164.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $283,964.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,183 shares in the company, valued at $552,995.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,158 shares of company stock valued at $6,106,106. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 45.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SYF shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Stephens upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.44.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

