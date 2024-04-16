Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Price Target Lowered to $39.00 at Barclays

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TDC. Citigroup raised their price target on Teradata from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut Teradata from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut Teradata from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Teradata from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $74.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.90.

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $35.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.95. Teradata has a 12-month low of $35.69 and a 12-month high of $57.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.13.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.84 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 58.25% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Teradata will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $1,551,617.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,191,702.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 9,743 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $364,875.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,868,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $1,551,617.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,302 shares in the company, valued at $20,191,702.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,615 shares of company stock worth $2,903,644. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDC. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teradata in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in Teradata in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

