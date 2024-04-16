Tesla (TSLA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect Tesla to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect Tesla to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $161.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.70. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $152.37 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 3.3% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 3.5% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 22.3% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 0.3% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,018,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 0.6% during the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on TSLA shares. China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.