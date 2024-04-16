Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.13. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 139.70% and a negative return on equity of 369.54%. The business had revenue of $127.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.16) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $42.87 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.39. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $31.52 and a fifty-two week high of $54.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.65.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $224,340.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,268 shares in the company, valued at $4,799,047.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 12,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $620,481.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,860 shares in the company, valued at $756,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider John Richard Pinion sold 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $224,340.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,799,047.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,974 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,721 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3,182.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.55.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

