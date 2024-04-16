Visa Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $9.95 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Visa in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now anticipates that the credit-card processor will earn $9.95 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.94. The consensus estimate for Visa’s current full-year earnings is $9.89 per share.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.87.

Visa stock opened at $271.28 on Tuesday. Visa has a 12 month low of $216.14 and a 12 month high of $290.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,131,081 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,051 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 1,975 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Visa by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

