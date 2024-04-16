Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $4.04 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Vistra in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.04 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.14. The consensus estimate for Vistra’s current full-year earnings is $4.28 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Vistra’s FY2028 earnings at $9.01 EPS.

VST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Vistra from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $68.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.33. Vistra has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $75.89. The firm has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.05.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($1.02). Vistra had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a $0.215 dividend. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vistra news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $4,556,207.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,536,508.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 86,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $5,114,019.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,069,030.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $4,556,207.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,536,508.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,285 shares of company stock valued at $15,404,397 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Vistra by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 458,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,653,000 after buying an additional 11,136 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,939,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,597,000 after buying an additional 534,299 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vistra by 15.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 44.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 39,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

See Also

