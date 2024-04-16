Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 2,070 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $11,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,151,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $962,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 1.4 %

STZ opened at $258.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $257.07 and its 200 day moving average is $247.01. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.81 and a fifty-two week high of $274.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.55.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

