Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 6,469 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 168,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,469 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $14,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Onsemi in the third quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Onsemi in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Onsemi in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Onsemi Stock Down 1.5 %

ON stock opened at $65.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Onsemi has a 52 week low of $61.47 and a 52 week high of $111.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Onsemi from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Onsemi from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onsemi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.79.

About Onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

