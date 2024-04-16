Vontobel Holding Ltd. Cuts Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $12,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.60, for a total transaction of $1,546,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.60, for a total transaction of $1,546,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.81, for a total transaction of $5,175,712.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,474.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,161 shares of company stock valued at $35,560,647. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $411.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $415.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.85 and a fifty-two week high of $440.67.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.94 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 22.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $441.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMP

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.