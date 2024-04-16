Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $13.32 Million Stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,134 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,855 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.11% of AECOM worth $13,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $93.67 on Tuesday. AECOM has a one year low of $74.40 and a one year high of $98.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.43 and its 200 day moving average is $88.39. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.16, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.24.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter. AECOM had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 0.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on AECOM in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on AECOM from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

