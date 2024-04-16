Vontobel Holding Ltd. Reduces Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Cummins worth $17,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cummins by 254.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 65.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Cummins by 16.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,282,000 after acquiring an additional 13,058 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $295.78 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $276.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.10, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $203.18 and a one year high of $304.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s payout ratio is 129.73%.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $2,883,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total transaction of $569,709.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,584,529.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,289 shares of company stock valued at $13,576,838 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $303.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $254.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.10.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

