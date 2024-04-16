Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 55,479 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 55,479 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $13,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $291,283,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 1,833.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,234,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067,080 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 9,975.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,008,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,996 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 209.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,391,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,412 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 23.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,449,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $384,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Stock Down 0.3 %

TECK stock opened at $47.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.25 and a 200 day moving average of $39.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $50.46.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 9.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.0925 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Teck Resources

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.