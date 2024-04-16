Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 7,500 Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 604,607 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $15,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSIQ. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 1,268.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 958 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.78.

Shares of NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $15.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $45.29.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Canadian Solar’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

