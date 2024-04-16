Zacks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Watsco in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the construction company will earn $2.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.31. The consensus estimate for Watsco’s current full-year earnings is $14.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q2 2024 earnings at $4.85 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.59 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $17.96 EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Watsco from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.00.

NYSE:WSO opened at $412.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $408.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $397.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.36. Watsco has a 1 year low of $310.20 and a 1 year high of $447.49.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 7.1% during the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,852 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,871,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Watsco by 460.1% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,655 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Watsco in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.06%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

