15,484 Shares in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Bought by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NCNO. Barclays PLC grew its position in nCino by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 27,452 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in nCino in the 3rd quarter worth $1,161,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in nCino by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 64,446 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in nCino in the 3rd quarter worth $3,171,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in nCino by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,339,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,582,000 after purchasing an additional 80,556 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NCNO opened at $29.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. nCino, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.26 and a 1-year high of $37.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.97.

In other news, insider April Rieger sold 1,460 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $44,763.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,731.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider April Rieger sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $44,763.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,078 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,731.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $56,633.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,890,722.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,105,300 shares of company stock worth $38,835,333 in the last quarter. 38.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NCNO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of nCino from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of nCino from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.91.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

