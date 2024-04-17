15,484 Shares in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Bought by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NCNO. Barclays PLC grew its position in nCino by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 27,452 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in nCino in the 3rd quarter worth $1,161,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in nCino by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 64,446 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in nCino in the 3rd quarter worth $3,171,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in nCino by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,339,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,582,000 after purchasing an additional 80,556 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
nCino Stock Performance
NCNO opened at $29.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. nCino, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.26 and a 1-year high of $37.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.97.
Insider Transactions at nCino
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NCNO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of nCino from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of nCino from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.91.
View Our Latest Research Report on nCino
About nCino
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than nCino
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Silicon Motion Proves That AI in Motion Stays in Motion
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Undervalued UnitedHealth Group Won’t Be For Long
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- The 5 Stocks Most Sold By Insiders This Year
Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.