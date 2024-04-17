26,811 Shares in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Bought by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Mattel by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mattel from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.13.

Mattel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $17.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.18. Mattel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $22.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.95.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). Mattel had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Mattel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Featured Stories

