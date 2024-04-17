50,718 Shares in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Acquired by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,208,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,235,000 after acquiring an additional 588,460 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 500,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. raised its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 354,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 73,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DNB opened at $9.19 on Wednesday. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.68 and a 52-week high of $12.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average of $10.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $630.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -181.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $100,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,048,691 shares in the company, valued at $696,701,292.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DNB shares. Raymond James raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $10.30 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.64.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

