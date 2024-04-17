ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Trading Up 3.4%

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) rose 3.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.62 and last traded at $29.58. Approximately 105,735 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,687,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ACM Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACM Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

Get ACM Research alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACM Research

ACM Research Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.35.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $170.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.54 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ACM Research news, insider David H. Wang sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 591,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,946,008.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ACM Research news, insider David H. Wang sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 591,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,946,008.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 19,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $538,321.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 855,090 shares in the company, valued at $23,685,993. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 149,434 shares of company stock valued at $4,375,572. Corporate insiders own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACM Research

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ACM Research by 166.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of ACM Research by 210.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of ACM Research by 205.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACM Research

(Get Free Report)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.