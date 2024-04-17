Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Short Interest Update

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the March 15th total of 1,840,000 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 328,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Alta Equipment Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ALTG opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.30. Alta Equipment Group has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $17.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.52 million, a P/E ratio of 65.28 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

Alta Equipment Group last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $521.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.68 million. Alta Equipment Group had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alta Equipment Group will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Alta Equipment Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Alta Equipment Group’s payout ratio is presently 127.78%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALTG. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Insider Activity

In other Alta Equipment Group news, major shareholder Voss Capital, Llc purchased 6,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.65 per share, for a total transaction of $65,050.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 975,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,383,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Voss Capital, Llc bought 6,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.65 per share, with a total value of $65,050.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 975,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,383,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anthony Colucci sold 17,222 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $197,191.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,173.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,816,886 shares of company stock worth $31,011,780. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alta Equipment Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 17.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Alta Equipment Group in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alta Equipment Group

(Get Free Report)

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates through three segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Master Distribution. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and other material handling equipment, heavy and compact earthmoving equipment, crushing and screening equipment, environmental processing equipment, cranes and aerial work platforms, paving and asphalt equipment, and other construction equipment and related products.

Further Reading

