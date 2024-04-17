AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Shares of AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Free Report) fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.10 and last traded at $3.24. 183,078 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 467,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.

AMTD Digital Stock Up 1.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMTD Digital

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HKD. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of AMTD Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMTD Digital during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMTD Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AMTD Digital during the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMTD Digital during the first quarter valued at about $170,000. 5.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AMTD Digital

AMTD Digital Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. The company operates through Digital Solutions ServicesFinancial Services, Digital Solutions ServicesNon Financial Services, Digital Media, Content, and Marketing Services, and Digital Investments segments.

