Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in AON were worth $11,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.36.

AON Stock Performance

AON stock opened at $304.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $317.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.03. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $284.85 and a 52 week high of $347.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,150.40% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.675 dividend. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total transaction of $4,098,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,175,613.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total transaction of $4,098,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,175,613.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 40,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.29, for a total transaction of $12,582,979.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,991,685.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,532 shares of company stock worth $23,335,805 in the last quarter. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

