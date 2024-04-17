Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Short Interest Update

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the March 15th total of 3,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMBP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $3.20 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.10 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.31.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ardagh Metal Packaging

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMBP. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,154,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146,893 shares in the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC lifted its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 7,188,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,499,000 after acquiring an additional 188,138 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,633,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,632,000 after acquiring an additional 461,967 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1,382.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,682,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,002,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,048,000 after acquiring an additional 591,427 shares in the last quarter. 16.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMBP opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.53. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $4.29.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a positive return on equity of 38.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently -333.33%.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

(Get Free Report)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.