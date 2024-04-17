Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Trading Up 3.2%

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $177.36 and last traded at $177.12. Approximately 77,124 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 445,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ATKR shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Atkore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Atkore in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Atkore Stock Down 2.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $798.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.05 million. Atkore had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 46.79%. Atkore’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current year.

Atkore Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Atkore’s payout ratio is 7.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atkore

In other Atkore news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total value of $1,144,455.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,505,631.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 43,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.48, for a total value of $6,912,194.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,434,743.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total transaction of $1,144,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,505,631.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,464 shares of company stock worth $25,124,751 in the last ninety days. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atkore

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atkore during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atkore in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atkore in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atkore in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

About Atkore



Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

