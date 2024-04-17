Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Acquires Shares of 1,348 Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOOV. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 633.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOV opened at $170.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.37 and a 1 year high of $180.98.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.