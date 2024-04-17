Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Invests $221,000 in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,222,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $637,949,000 after buying an additional 351,266 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,665,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $440,966,000 after purchasing an additional 445,262 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,391,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $402,538,000 after purchasing an additional 131,487 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,971,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $344,179,000 after purchasing an additional 534,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,699,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $231,450,000 after purchasing an additional 593,061 shares during the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $34.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $36.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.81 and its 200 day moving average is $33.45.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.34. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.4944 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on PBA. TheStreet raised Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PBA

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.