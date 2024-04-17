Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,532 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Fortis by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Fortis by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Fortis by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 109,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fortis by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Stock Performance

NYSE FTS opened at $37.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.96. Fortis Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.30 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Fortis Increases Dividend

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 7.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.4382 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

Fortis Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

