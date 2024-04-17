Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Sells 385 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,030 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth $1,370,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth $323,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NTR opened at $51.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.39. The company has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $75.29.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 4.33%. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 85.38%.

A number of research firms have commented on NTR. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Nutrien from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Nutrien from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Nutrien from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Nutrien from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Nutrien from $77.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.95.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

