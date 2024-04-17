Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Sells 4,562 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,562 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth about $92,430,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 351.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,679,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,433 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 58.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,267,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $211,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,783 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 30.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,399,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $177,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 18.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,189,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $169,132,000 after purchasing an additional 648,633 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 249,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,217,429. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Volker Weng sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $657,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 111,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,017.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 249,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,217,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 287,503 shares of company stock valued at $9,015,478. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BWA has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.30.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

BorgWarner stock opened at $32.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.30. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $50.04.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.48%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

