Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Sells 575 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,448 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $91.13 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $73.98 and a 1 year high of $100.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.26 and its 200 day moving average is $89.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 7.40%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $1.1172 dividend. This represents a $4.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Featured Articles

