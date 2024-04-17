Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Sells 6,618 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,618 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 273,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 21,395 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $7,200,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 237,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 16.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,126,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,610,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,186,000 after acquiring an additional 492,584 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of KEY stock opened at $14.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average of $13.34. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. KeyCorp has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $15.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 10.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KEY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stephens upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.53.

Read Our Latest Report on KEY

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 2,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $33,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 3,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $46,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at $277,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 2,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $33,335.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,442 shares of company stock worth $303,914. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.