Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,868 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 1.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 56,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 4.4% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 16,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips Trading Down 0.4 %

PHG opened at $20.33 on Wednesday. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $24.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. On average, analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PHG shares. StockNews.com raised Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BNP Paribas lowered Koninklijke Philips from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PHG

Koninklijke Philips Profile

(Free Report)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.