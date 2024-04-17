Bison Wealth LLC Has $537,000 Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC)

Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.14% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XDEC. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 14,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 39,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December during the third quarter worth about $422,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - December alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

BATS:XDEC opened at $34.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.18. The company has a market capitalization of $370.05 million, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.31.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (XDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.