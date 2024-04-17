Bison Wealth LLC Has $571,000 Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bison Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PFE opened at $25.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.23 and a 200-day moving average of $28.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $41.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

