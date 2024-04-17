Bison Wealth LLC Sells 1,452 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Bison Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth about $281,724,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 64,405.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,838,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,544 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in American Water Works by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,114,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $730,062,000 after purchasing an additional 528,070 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in American Water Works by 7,752.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 483,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,803,000 after purchasing an additional 477,235 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 12,606.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 463,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $612,320,000 after purchasing an additional 460,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AWK. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $100,814.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $113.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.58 and its 200 day moving average is $124.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.34 and a 52-week high of $152.99.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 9.70%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

