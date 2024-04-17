Bison Wealth LLC Sells 3,571 Shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW)

Bison Wealth LLC decreased its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,571 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC owned about 0.78% of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $14,097,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,954,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2,631.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 21,476 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000.

Shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF stock opened at $38.51 on Wednesday. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $32.79 and a 12-month high of $40.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.39 million, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.3724 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%.

The Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies that have reduced their outstanding shares by at least 5% in the past year. IPKW was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

